People feared trapped as blaze engulf...

People feared trapped as blaze engulfs Grenfell Tower block in London

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Eastern Daily Press

A massive blaze has engulfed a block of flats in west London, with witnesses reporting people being trapped in their homes. More than 200 firefighters were sent to tackle the fire at the 27-storey Grenfell Tower which was reported just after 1.15am this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unfounded: How Canadian police forces co-ordina... 20 min No wonder 1
News Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S.... 27 min No wonder 1
News Expert panel calls for NEB to be completely dis... 33 min was this done 1
News Saskatchewan pens letter to federal natural res... 35 min was this done 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 39 min TerriB1 34
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 59 min WHITE GERMICIDE 5
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 1 hr getrdone 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,910 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC