Patients - belittled and bewildered' as access to NHS care worsens, doctors warn
The British Medical Association said the Government wants a world-class NHS but was only offering it a "third-class" financial settlement. The NHS is "running on fumes", the BMA said, as it called on ministers to increase health spending to rise to match that of other leading EU economies.
