Passengers on evacuated easyJet flight reported - terrorist content' conversation

Passengers on a London-bound easyJet flight which was forced to land and evacuate had reported a conversation including "terrorist content", police have said. All 151 passengers on the flight from Ljubljana, in Slovenia, were evacuated down emergency chutes after the pilot took the decision to make an unscheduled landing at Cologne-Bonn airport, in Germany, at around 5pm on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

