Passenger charged over - bomb' note found on Australian plane
A passenger has been charged with writing a threatening note that caused the emergency evacuation of a plane in Australia. Reports claim a passenger wrote on an air sickness bag that he had stashed a bomb on the Virgin Australia ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop plane.
