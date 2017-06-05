Passenger charged over - bomb' note f...

Passenger charged over - bomb' note found on Australian plane

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

A passenger has been charged with writing a threatening note that caused the emergency evacuation of a plane in Australia. Reports claim a passenger wrote on an air sickness bag that he had stashed a bomb on the Virgin Australia ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop plane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min Faith 516,042
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... 1 hr UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 3 hr yidfellas v USA 11
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... 3 hr Lawrence Wolf 23
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr Into The Night 36,917
News The Canada most people don't see 5 hr Richard J Jordan 3
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... 6 hr Mother Nature 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,563 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC