Panicked UPS workers fled California ...

Panicked UPS workers fled California gunfire that killed 4

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The Illinois man who shot a Republican congressman and several other people Wednesday while they practiced baseball outside the nation's capital had a number of run-ins with police in recent years. The Illinois man who shot a Republican congressman and several other people Wednesday while they practiced baseball outside the nation's capital had a number of run-ins with police in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Faith 516,587
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... 2 min Eagle 12- 5
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 29 min Katrina 149
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... 36 min Eagle 12- 5
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 2 hr fedup 25
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... 3 hr not a Robot 1
News Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r... 3 hr CONSERVATIVE PLAT... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Libya
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,775,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC