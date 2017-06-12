Palace tweets photos of royal fathers and sons to mark special day
Kensington Palace has marked Father's Day by tweeting pictures of the Prince of Wales with his two sons, and the Duke of Cambridge with Prince George. One photo shows Charles posing with a young William and Prince Harry with their heads and hands resting on shepherds' crooks.
