Officers who tackled suspected suicid...

Officers who tackled suspected suicide bomber nominated for bravery awards

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bournemouth Echo

Two police officers who restrained a suspected suicide bomber are among more than 70 of their colleagues who have been nominated for Police Bravery Awards. Acting Sergeant Adam Lambert and Pc Derek Burgess were on duty when a call came in to say a female carrying a rucksack had been overheard saying she was going to kill everybody in The Mall in Luton, Bedfordshire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 17 min chazmo 517,065
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 27 min Tm Cln 326
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) 46 min AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 1 hr Nemesis 201
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) 1 hr early greetings 67
News Another decade, another Trudeau, another stab a... 1 hr Davids Darling 4
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 1 hr Jugdish Delta House 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,247 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC