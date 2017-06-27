Officers who tackled suspected suicide bomber nominated for bravery awards
Two police officers who restrained a suspected suicide bomber are among more than 70 of their colleagues who have been nominated for Police Bravery Awards. Acting Sergeant Adam Lambert and Pc Derek Burgess were on duty when a call came in to say a female carrying a rucksack had been overheard saying she was going to kill everybody in The Mall in Luton, Bedfordshire.
