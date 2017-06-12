Offers of help pour in after Grenfell...

Offers of help pour in after Grenfell Tower blaze

7 hrs ago

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said there was a rest centre at Harrow Centre, Freston Road, while nearby St Clements Church was collecting clothes, food and water for those affected - many of whom had been forced to escape the building in their night clothes. Fire at #GrenfellTower : @RBKC have opened an emergency rest centre for evacuees at the Harrow Centre on Freston Road https://t.co/U4v9XhiDB9 If you are concerned about friends and family, there is a special rest centre open at the Salvation Army, 205 Portobello Road, W11 1LU The Rugby Portobello Trust said they are "with many of the residents" and have asked people to "hold off on dropping anything to RPT until we can put together a list of what is needed".

