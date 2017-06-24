Now in Washington, Melania Trump stil...

Now in Washington, Melania Trump still no social butterfly

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Two weeks into her new life as a full-time Washingtonian, Melania Trump is staying true to her reputation as more homebody than social butterfly. Her top priority has been settling in 11-year-old son Barron - the first boy in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. more than 50 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... 14 min CodeTalker 73
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Faith 516,933
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 2 hr ROG 5
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 9 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 11
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) 9 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 78
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) 11 hr Darly314 64
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 12 hr Tm Cln 307
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,499 • Total comments across all topics: 282,010,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC