North Korea: US officials seized diplomatic package at JFK

Read more: The Decatur Daily

North Korea claimed Sunday that U.S. officials forcibly seized a diplomatic package from one of their delegations at John F. Kennedy Airport, calling it an "illegal and heinous act of provocation." The official Korean Central News Agency said officials were returning from a UN conference on rights of persons with disabilities Friday when they were "literally mugged."

Chicago, IL

