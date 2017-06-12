North Korea: US officials seized diplomatic package at JFK
North Korea claimed Sunday that U.S. officials forcibly seized a diplomatic package from one of their delegations at John F. Kennedy Airport, calling it an "illegal and heinous act of provocation." The official Korean Central News Agency said officials were returning from a UN conference on rights of persons with disabilities Friday when they were "literally mugged."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|30 min
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|5
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|59 min
|the truth hurts
|2
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|46
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|2 hr
|Frankie Tabor
|5
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|2 hr
|swampmudd
|234
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|74
|11 vintage photos of New York City's most famou...
|7 hr
|Stuart Gibson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC