North Korea says it has tested new an...

North Korea says it has tested new anti-ship missile

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

By Associated Press North Korea said Friday it has test-launched a new type of cruise missile capable of striking U.S. and South Korean warships "at will," as South Korea found a suspected North Korean drone near the tense border between the rivals. The missiles are the fourth new missile system North Korea has disclosed and tested this year, sending a defiant message that it will continue to pursue a weapons program that has rattled its neighbors and Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 11 min Faith 516,181
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 28 min WATCHING LIVONIA 2
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... 8 hr spytheweb 1
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... 11 hr online reality bu... 4
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) 11 hr Dad 11,112
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 13 hr Katrina 83
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... 14 hr Izlamistyranny 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,626,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC