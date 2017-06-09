North Korea says it has tested new anti-ship missile
By Associated Press North Korea said Friday it has test-launched a new type of cruise missile capable of striking U.S. and South Korean warships "at will," as South Korea found a suspected North Korean drone near the tense border between the rivals. The missiles are the fourth new missile system North Korea has disclosed and tested this year, sending a defiant message that it will continue to pursue a weapons program that has rattled its neighbors and Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|11 min
|Faith
|516,181
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|28 min
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|8 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|11 hr
|online reality bu...
|4
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|11 hr
|Dad
|11,112
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|13 hr
|Katrina
|83
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|14 hr
|Izlamistyranny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC