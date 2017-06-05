North Korea launches warship-killing cruise missiles: Seoul
North Korea fired what appeared to be several land-to-ship missiles off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a fast-paced series of missile tests defying world pressure to rein in its weapons programme. The launches come less than a week after the United Nations Security Council passed fresh sanctions on the reclusive state, which said it would continued to pursue its nuclear and missile programme without delay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conman 'psychoanalyst' from Camden must 'never ... (Sep '16)
|16 min
|janedoe
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Mrs Sunny
|516,316
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|2 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|9 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|11 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|12 hr
|truck driver butters
|2
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|14 hr
|Tm Cln
|82
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC