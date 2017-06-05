North Korea launches warship-killing ...

North Korea launches warship-killing cruise missiles: Seoul

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

North Korea fired what appeared to be several land-to-ship missiles off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a fast-paced series of missile tests defying world pressure to rein in its weapons programme. The launches come less than a week after the United Nations Security Council passed fresh sanctions on the reclusive state, which said it would continued to pursue its nuclear and missile programme without delay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conman 'psychoanalyst' from Camden must 'never ... (Sep '16) 16 min janedoe 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Mrs Sunny 516,316
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... 2 hr CodeTalker 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... 9 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... 11 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? 12 hr truck driver butters 2
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 14 hr Tm Cln 82
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC