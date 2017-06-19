North Korea denies torturing US detai...

North Korea denies torturing US detainee Otto Warmbier

11 hrs ago

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured a US student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma. The article published by the official Korean Central News Agency was Pyongyang's first reaction to the death of Otto Warmbier.

