No-one has right to - blockade' my country, says Qatar foreign minister
Qatar's top diplomat has struck a defiant tone, saying no-one gave Arab nations the right to "blockade" his energy-rich country, and that the campaign by Saudi Arabia and its allies to isolate Qatar is based on "false and fabricated news". Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, speaking during an interview with the Associated Press, repeatedly denied his country funded extremists and rejected the idea of shutting down its Al-Jazeera satellite news network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Kaybob
|516,174
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|8 hr
|online reality bu...
|4
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|9 hr
|Dad
|11,112
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|10 hr
|Katrina
|83
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|11 hr
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|14 hr
|spocko
|223
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC