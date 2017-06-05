No-one has right to - blockade' my country, says Qatar foreign minister

Qatar's top diplomat has struck a defiant tone, saying no-one gave Arab nations the right to "blockade" his energy-rich country, and that the campaign by Saudi Arabia and its allies to isolate Qatar is based on "false and fabricated news". Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, speaking during an interview with the Associated Press, repeatedly denied his country funded extremists and rejected the idea of shutting down its Al-Jazeera satellite news network.

