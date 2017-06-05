No-one has right to - blockade' my co...

No-one has right to - blockade' my country, says Qatar foreign minister

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Freepressseries.co.uk

Qatar's top diplomat has struck a defiant tone, saying no-one gave Arab nations the right to "blockade" his energy-rich country, and that the campaign by Saudi Arabia and its allies to isolate Qatar is based on "false and fabricated news". Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, speaking during an interview with the Associated Press, repeatedly denied his country funded extremists and rejected the idea of shutting down its Al-Jazeera satellite news network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Kaybob 516,174
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... 5 hr spytheweb 1
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... 8 hr online reality bu... 4
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) 9 hr Dad 11,112
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 10 hr Katrina 83
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... 11 hr Izlamistyranny 2
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 14 hr spocko 223
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,623,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC