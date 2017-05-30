New CCTV images of Manchester Arena b...

New CCTV images of Manchester Arena bomber in days before terror attack

Greater Manchester Police released the stills that show Abedi in the Rusholme area in the days leading up to the attack. Detective chief superintendent Russ Jackson, head of the North West Counter Terrorism Unit, renewed the police's appeal for further information from the public.

