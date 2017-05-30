National news: Mowing Canadian defies...

National news: Mowing Canadian defies tornado to finish his lawn

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

A PHOTOGRAPH of a man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels took the picture of her husband Theunis on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta, Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 47 min SeriouZly 515,925
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 1 hr Wondering 30
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr Into The Night 36,913
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... 2 hr moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... 2 hr moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... 2 hr they lead not muc... 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... 2 hr sure as 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,437 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC