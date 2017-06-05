Myanmar navy ship, fishermen find bod...

Myanmar navy ship, fishermen find bodies in search for plane

A navy ship and local fishermen found bodies and aircraft parts in the seas off Myanmar on Thursday, a day after a military plane carrying 120 people disappeared, a military spokesman said. The Chinese-made Y-8 turboprop aircraft had left Myeik, also known as Mergui, heading for Yangon on a route that would have taken it over the Andaman Sea.

