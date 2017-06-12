MPs shout - Give us a clue' as Speaker unable to give date for Queen's Speech

Shouts of "give us a clue" and "chaos" emerged from the Labour benches as John Bercow confirmed he remains unclear about when Parliament will officially return. Uncertainty remains over whether the Queen's Speech will take place as scheduled on June 19, with talks ongoing between the Tories and the Democratic Unionist Party about a deal to prop up Mrs May's minority government following the snap election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.