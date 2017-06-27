More Britons back tax-and-spend policy
Almost half of Britons think the Government should raise taxes and increase spending, according to a major study of social attitudes. The 48% who backed increased taxes and spending is the highest proportion to support such measures since 2004, according to the British Social Attitudes report.
