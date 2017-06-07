Mexico: 4 killed in prison uprising in northern border state
At least four people including three police officers were killed Tuesday in an hours-long prison shootout involving inmates and security forces in a northern Mexican border state, authorities said. Loud, sustained bursts of gunfire could be heard from just outside the gates of the lockup in Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas state, as heavily armed security forces stood guard.
