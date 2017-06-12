Met officer to face no action over fa...

Met officer to face no action over fatal shooting during prisoner break-out bid

The 28-year-old, from Tottenham, north London, died in 2015 as the result of a single gunshot wound during a Met Police operation in Bracknell Close, Wood Green. He was killed as armed police swooped and foiled an attempt to free Izzet Eren as he was being transported from Wormwood Scrubs prison to Wood Green Crown Court on December 11. The Crown Prosecution Service had been investigating whether a criminal offence was committed by the officer, known as W80, who claimed to have acted in self-defence, believing that Mr Baker was himself reaching for a firearm.

