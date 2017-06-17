Man jailed for hate attack on Muslim women
A thug who launched an Islamophobic attack on two Muslim women while being filmed by his friend has been jailed. Alex Chivers, 36, struck one of his victims with an open packet of bacon and shouted "You deserve this" during the assault on the mother and daughter in Enfield, north London, at around 4.40pm on June 8. He also made reference to the Islamic State terror group when he shouted "Isil scum" at one of the women.
