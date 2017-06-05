Man held in Manchester terror probe

Man held in Manchester terror probe

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

The arrest comes after the earlier detention of a man at Heathrow Airport in connection with last month's atrocity which left 22 people dead, including seven children, and scores injured. On Tuesday, police said he may have stored items used to assemble his improvised explosive device in a Nissan Micra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 51 min Haroon al rasheed 516,307
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... 53 min Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? 1 hr truck driver butters 2
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 3 hr Tm Cln 82
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... 3 hr Real Climate Science 1
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... 4 hr FinallyPhart 6
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... 5 hr Talk To The Hand 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC