Man attacks Paris police with tool at Notre Dame 'for Syria'
An assailant wielding a hammer attacked Paris police guarding Notre Dame Cathedral Tuesday, crying "This is for Syria" before being shot and wounded by officers outside one of France's most popular tourist sites, authorities said. At least 600 people were blocked inside the iconic 12th century church while police first secured the streets around it, then combed the pews while visitors sat with their hands raised for the check.
