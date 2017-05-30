Lumber dispute could be resolved before August NAFTA talks: softwood envoy
The softwood lumber dispute with the United States could be resolved before the NAFTA renegotiation gets underway in mid-August, says Quebec's softwood lumber envoy. Raymond Chretien, former Canadian ambassador to the U.S., said Friday he's optimistic because of recent comments by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that he would like to conclude a deal before discussing the North American Free Trade Agreement.
