London terror attack: Six dead; 48 injured; three suspects killed
Three men have been shot dead after killing six and injuring 48 more with a van and knife attack in London. The killings on Saturday night were the second terrorist atrocity to hit the country in as many weeks after 22 were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|38 min
|duh
|1
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|1 hr
|Paid by Taxes
|6
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|2 hr
|spud
|17
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Gobble gobble
|515,840
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|9 hr
|texasmoveit
|121,927
|Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro...
|12 hr
|Chug Norris - LIB...
|1
|Remains of Christine Wood found near Winnipeg
|12 hr
|LYING LURCH PILASTER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC