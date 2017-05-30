London terror attack: Police search t...

London terror attack: Police search two more homes

Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital. The Metropolitan Police said officers entered properties in Newham and Barking at 4.15am on Monday and "a number" of people had been detained.

