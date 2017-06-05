London bridges fitted with barriers after terror attacks
The Metropolitan Police positioned the structures in a bid to stop vehicles from mounting the pavement on Westminster, Lambeth and Waterloo bridges. Security at London's 33 bridges was reviewed after the terrorist incidents on Westminster Bridge and London Bridge, the force said in a statement.
