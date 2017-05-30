London Bridge terrorists died in hail...

London Bridge terrorists died in hail of police bullets

Police fired an "unprecedented" 50 bullets to kill the three London Bridge terrorists because they believed the attackers were wearing suicide belts, the country's head of counter-terrorism said. Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said a member of the public also received a gunshot wound in the hail of bullets from the eight officers.

