London Bridge attacker known to security services as two terrorists named

Two of the London Bridge terrorists have been named by police as it emerged one of the attackers was known to security services. Khuram Shazad Butt, a 27-year-old British citizen born in Pakistan, and Rachid Redouane, who claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan, carried out the deadly assault in which seven people died and dozens more were injured on Saturday night.

