London Bridge and Borough Market incidents are terror attacks - " police

Police have confirmed that incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market in London are "terrorist incidents", following reports of a vehicle ploughing into pedestrians on a bridge and stabbings. Prime Minister Theresa May said she was being updated by officials on the "fast-moving" situation, adding: "I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism."

