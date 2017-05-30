London Bridge and Borough Market incidents are terror attacks - " police
Police have confirmed that incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market in London are "terrorist incidents", following reports of a vehicle ploughing into pedestrians on a bridge and stabbings. Prime Minister Theresa May said she was being updated by officials on the "fast-moving" situation, adding: "I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism."
