London atrocity death toll rises amid further scrutiny for security services

The death toll from the London Bridge attack has risen to eight as pressure on British authorities intensified amid new questions about how the terrorists slipped through the net. As the fall-out from the atrocity continued, the ex-partner of one of the perpetrators spoke of her shock and condemned his actions.

Chicago, IL

