LGBT activists call for thousands to join same-sex marriage march

Same-sex marriage campaigners in Northern Ireland have urged thousands of people to take to the streets in protest against the DUP's refusal to approve a law change. LGBT activists gathered at Belfast City Hall to announce plans for a mass demonstration through the city on July 1. They are hoping to ramp up the pressure on the region's largest political party to change its stance at a time when its policies on social issues are under renewed scrutiny due to the likely parliamentary deal with the minority Tory government.

