LGBT activists call for thousands to ...

LGBT activists call for thousands to join same-sex marriage march

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard

Same-sex marriage campaigners in Northern Ireland have urged thousands of people to take to the streets in protest against the DUP's refusal to approve a law change. LGBT activists gathered at Belfast City Hall to announce plans for a mass demonstration through the city on July 1. They are hoping to ramp up the pressure on the region's largest political party to change its stance at a time when its policies on social issues are under renewed scrutiny due to the likely parliamentary deal with the minority Tory government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 52 min Faith 516,436
News Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood i... 1 hr Birdzilla 7
News Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ... 1 hr David the idiot 10
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 2 hr Katrina 109
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... 4 hr DR XXX 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... 4 hr NOM s Waffle House 6
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 4 hr tired of being PC 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,707 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC