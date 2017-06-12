Kindergarten bombing marks latest Chi...

Kindergarten bombing marks latest Chinese school attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The bombing at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China that killed eight people, including the suspected bomber, is the latest in a string of attacks on Chinese schools and students. Most are blamed on people with mental illnesses or who fault society or neighbours for failures in life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... 4 min BB Board 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 8 min Sheriff Joe 529 195
News Separating religion and state 9 min yehoshooah adam 1
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 16 min Al Caplan 23
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... 1 hr Tre H 3
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... 3 hr anonymous 2
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 4 hr anonymous 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC