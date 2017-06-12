Kindergarten bombing marks latest Chinese school attack
The bombing at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China that killed eight people, including the suspected bomber, is the latest in a string of attacks on Chinese schools and students. Most are blamed on people with mental illnesses or who fault society or neighbours for failures in life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|4 min
|BB Board
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|8 min
|Sheriff Joe 529
|195
|Separating religion and state
|9 min
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|16 min
|Al Caplan
|23
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|1 hr
|Tre H
|3
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|2
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|4 hr
|anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC