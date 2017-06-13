Journalist ordered to pay Netanyahu d...

Journalist ordered to pay Netanyahu damages for libel

11 hrs ago

An Israeli court on Sunday ordered a journalist to pay more than A 19,000 in damages to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara for libelling them. The magistrates court in Tel Aviv ruled that Igal Sarna libelled the couple for writing a Facebook post that claimed the prime minister's wife kicked the Israeli leader out of their car during a fight.

Chicago, IL

