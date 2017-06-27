Journalist dies of wounds from blast which killed two others in Iraq's Mosul
A Swiss journalist has died from injuries she suffered in a mine blast in Mosul earlier this week while reporting on the fight against the Islamic State group. Veronique Robert died in a Paris hospital on Saturday, Sophie Pommier, a French Embassy spokeswoman, told the Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|18 min
|Eagle 12 -
|122
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|19 min
|Kaybob
|517,035
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|49 min
|Valerie
|298
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|1 hr
|ROG
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,942
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|2 hr
|Erl
|70
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|77
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC