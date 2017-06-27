Journalist dies of wounds from blast ...

Journalist dies of wounds from blast which killed two others in Iraq's Mosul

A Swiss journalist has died from injuries she suffered in a mine blast in Mosul earlier this week while reporting on the fight against the Islamic State group. Veronique Robert died in a Paris hospital on Saturday, Sophie Pommier, a French Embassy spokeswoman, told the Associated Press.

Chicago, IL

