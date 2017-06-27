Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in dispute with shoe company
Ivanka Trump must testify in a dispute with an Italian shoemaker over one of her company's shoe designs, a judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest rejected a request by the senior White House aide's lawyers that she be blocked from submitting to a deposition in the trademark infringement lawsuit brought by Aquazzura Italia SRL against her and her company IT Collection LLC. The Florence, Italy-based company sued President Donald Trump's daughter last year, saying her Hettie shoe was a "virtually identical" knockoff of its popular Wild Thing Shoe, including nearly the same color, shape and tassel on the heel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|10 min
|Erl
|70
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|14 min
|ThomasA
|77
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|39 min
|Kaybob
|517,026
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|Nemesis
|119
|300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de...
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|26
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|3 hr
|Affluent Hispanic
|15
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|3 hr
|wichita-rick
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC