Israel reduces power supply to Hamas-...

Israel reduces power supply to Hamas-ruled Gaza after Abbas request

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

Israel's national electric company has cut back its already limited electricity shipments to the Gaza Strip, a step that is expected to worsen the power crunch plaguing the Hamas-controlled seaside territory. The company confirmed the Israeli government instructed it to reduce supply to Gaza at the request of the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's government in the West Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min chazmo 516,836
News Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c... 26 min Newt s Gimlet Rage 6
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 38 min Newt s Gimlet Rage 8
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Tm Cln 246
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 1 hr 07 Mustang 81
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... 2 hr Moshe Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... 2 hr Rose_NoHo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC