IS fighters launch counter-attacks in...

IS fighters launch counter-attacks in west Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: This is The West Country

Islamic State fighters launched a string of counter-attacks in a western Mosul neighbourhood that had recently been declared free of the militant group, setting of clashes that continued overnight, Iraqi officials said. By daylight on Monday, the situation was calm and the fighting had subsided, according to army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammed al-Khodari.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 27 min DaniEl 517,016
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) 39 min Pope 4
News Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and... 42 min Tex-Road Tripping 13
News Scattered thunderstorms hit Toronto, GTA 1 hr Wellington bad 2 1
News Canadian English accent surprisingly uniform co... 1 hr z sound different 2 1
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 2 hr Nemesis 168
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr WHAT 36,946
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,746 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC