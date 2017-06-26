IS fighters launch counter-attacks in west Mosul
Islamic State fighters launched a string of counter-attacks in a western Mosul neighbourhood that had recently been declared free of the militant group, setting of clashes that continued overnight, Iraqi officials said. By daylight on Monday, the situation was calm and the fighting had subsided, according to army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammed al-Khodari.
