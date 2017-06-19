IS destroys famous al-Nuri mosque in Mosul

The Islamic State group destroyed the al-Nuri mosque in Mosul and the famous leaning minaret when fighters detonated explosives inside the structures, Iraq's Ministry of Defence has said. The mosque - also known as Mosul's Great Mosque - is where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a so-called Islamic caliphate in 2014 shortly after the city was overrun by the militants and was seen as a key symbolic prize in the fight for Iraq's second largest city.

