Inquest opens into Manchester Arena s...

Inquest opens into Manchester Arena suicide bomber's death

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Halstead Gazette

Abedi killed 22 people and injured more than 200 others when he detonated a device in the main foyer of the venue as people left an Ariana Grande concert on Monday May 22. No members of the family of the mass murderer, born in Manchester and of Libyan descent, were present or represented during the brief five-minute hearing at Manchester Town Hall. People look at flowers and tributes left in St Ann's Square in Manchester following the Manchester Arena terror attack The court heard that the force of the explosion "severely disrupted" the body of the 22-year-old attacker, who died at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 47 min Glen How 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Raz 516,614
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Tm Cln 199
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 2 hr lol 7
News Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG 2 hr Three of a kind 1
News Non- Violent Cultures 3 hr kennedy_christian 2
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... 3 hr Is the sky blue 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,851 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC