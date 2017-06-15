I wanted out of Royal Family, admits Prince Harry
The fifth in line to the throne said he had wanted to "work out a role for myself" and decided to carry on to do good. His confession follows recent comments when he said he doubted any of the royals "wants to be king or queen".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leigh Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|11 min
|News Flash
|100
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|13 min
|Raz
|516,916
|300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de...
|1 hr
|Science
|31
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|308
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|nanoanomaly
|136
|Serbia gays say election of gay PM to be historic
|4 hr
|Percy
|1
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|5 hr
|oxbow
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC