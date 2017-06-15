I wanted out of Royal Family, admits ...

I wanted out of Royal Family, admits Prince Harry

The fifth in line to the throne said he had wanted to "work out a role for myself" and decided to carry on to do good. His confession follows recent comments when he said he doubted any of the royals "wants to be king or queen".

Chicago, IL

