Hungary's leader says criticism by Soros 'war declaration'
This is a Thursday, April 27, 2017 file photo of George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, as he waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels . Investor George Soros hit back Thursday June 1, 2017, against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban over the leader's attempts to shut down a Budapest university which Soros founded after the fall of communism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Calls U.S. Climate Decision 'Utterly Reg...
|5 min
|Retribution
|2
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|15 min
|spocko
|215
|Husband of Luxembourg's gay Prime Minister join...
|21 min
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|4
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|26 min
|Willis
|2
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|46 min
|Willis
|1
|An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a...
|48 min
|David or David is...
|24
|Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem hi...
|51 min
|Jewish Pete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC