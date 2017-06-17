Hundreds flee Mosul as Iraqi forces squeeze last pockets of IS resistance
Hundreds of civilians fled Mosul's Old City on Friday as Iraqi forces slowly squeezed the last pockets of Islamic State resistance. The neighbourhoods where government forces are fighting have been under siege for months as gruelling urban warfare drew out the operation to retake Iraq's second-largest city.
