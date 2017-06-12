Hostages held, 17 killed in attack at...

Hostages held, 17 killed in attack at Somalia restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Gunmen posing as military forces were holding an unknown number of hostages inside a popular restaurant in Somalia's capital in an attack that began when a car bomb exploded at the gate, police and a witness said, while the extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. At least 17 people, including foreigners, were dead, police and an ambulance driver said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 1 hr need2know 21
News Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf... 4 hr wichita-rick 3
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse 6 hr Citizen Police 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 hr Kaybob 516,561
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 9 hr Memory cancer 241
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... 9 hr Artimus 2
News Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r... 9 hr lorry lazzaro 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC