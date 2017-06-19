HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier prepares to leave home port
The largest and most powerful ship ever built for the Royal Navy is preparing to leave her home port for the first time. HMS Queen Elizabeth, a 280-metre, 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier is due to set out from Rosyth on the Firth of Forth on Monday, subject to final checks, tides and the Scottish weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|3 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|169
|In Turkey, no teaching of evolution, but bannin...
|4 min
|marlboro man
|98
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|13 min
|Raz
|516,963
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|26 min
|Valerie
|320
|Eastern Canada Winter Storm Update (Feb '15)
|38 min
|Tnox
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|39 min
|Sad
|4
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|47 min
|TamK
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC