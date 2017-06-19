Hidden trove of suspected Nazi artifa...

Hidden trove of suspected Nazi artifacts found in Argentina

Members of the federal police show a bust relief portrait of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 16, 2017. In a hidden room in a house near Argentina's capital, police discovered on June 8th the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country's history.

Chicago, IL

