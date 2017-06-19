Hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed - " Theresa May
Theresa May has vowed that "hatred and evil" of the kind seen in the attack on a north London mosque will never succeed. The Prime Minister was speaking following a meeting with security officials and ministers in the Government's Cobra emergency committee in Whitehall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|chazmo
|516,857
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|51 min
|filko
|3
|Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march
|1 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
|Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o...
|1 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|3
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|58
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|2 hr
|Tm Cln
|249
|Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c...
|4 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC