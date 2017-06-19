Harry says Army time in Afghanistan t...

Harry says Army time in Afghanistan triggered his dealing with death of Diana

10 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Prince Harry has opened up about how his time in Afghanistan was the trigger for him to get help dealing with his mother's death. Harry, who served on two front line tours with the Army, was filmed in conversation with Paralympic medal winner and former Invictus Games captain Dave Henson for Forces TV.

Chicago, IL

