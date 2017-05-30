Harry meets HIV-test man to highlight...

Harry meets HIV-test man to highlight problem in Singapore

Prince Harry has highlighted the growing problem of HIV in Singapore by meeting a man moments after he was tested for the disease. Harry's first engagement in the city state saw him visit a mobile testing centre at the imposing residence of Britain's High Commissioner Scott Wightman.

