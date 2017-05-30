Harry meets HIV-test man to highlight problem in Singapore
Prince Harry has highlighted the growing problem of HIV in Singapore by meeting a man moments after he was tested for the disease. Harry's first engagement in the city state saw him visit a mobile testing centre at the imposing residence of Britain's High Commissioner Scott Wightman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|17 min
|chazmo
|515,879
|Arctic Muslims don't make light of extreme Rama...
|19 min
|yehoshooah adam
|4
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|55 min
|Memphis
|8
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|3 hr
|tina anne
|219
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|3 hr
|sad
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|4 hr
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|4 hr
|Town does the same
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC